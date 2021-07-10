Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,968 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 240.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

