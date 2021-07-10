Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,994 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

