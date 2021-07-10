Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,163 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 20.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

