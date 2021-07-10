Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.