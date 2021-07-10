Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

