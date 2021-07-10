Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

