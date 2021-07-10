Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,978 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

