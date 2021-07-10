Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,200 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

QTS opened at $77.62 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.27 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

