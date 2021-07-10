Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 718 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

NYSE IT opened at $256.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.10.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

