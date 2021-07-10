Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

