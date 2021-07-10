noob.finance ($NOOB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $997.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. noob.finance has a market cap of $30,613.98 and $997.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, noob.finance has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00004161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00115815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00162120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.19 or 1.00154425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00942421 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

