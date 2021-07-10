noob.finance ($NOOB) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004192 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, noob.finance has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $30,935.33 and $1,008.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.03 or 1.00307412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00955041 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

