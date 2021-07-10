Nord Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $2.28 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00114319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00161748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.96 or 1.00285430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00949558 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

