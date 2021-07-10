Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 23,372 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $67,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

