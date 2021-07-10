Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $54,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

EMR stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

