Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Moody’s worth $67,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $375.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $377.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

