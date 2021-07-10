Nordea Investment Management AB Has $58.82 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,949 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.52% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $58,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

