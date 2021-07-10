Nordea Investment Management AB Has $58.97 Million Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,623,807 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.54% of Welbilt worth $58,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NYSE WBT opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

