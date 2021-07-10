Nordea Investment Management AB Has $67.88 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,543 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $67,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $120.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

