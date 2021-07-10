Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 32,874 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $71,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in BlackRock by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $901.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $868.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $902.72. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $906.38.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

