Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 168,504 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of First Republic Bank worth $65,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $194.49 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $197.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

