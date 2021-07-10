Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 31,402 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $103,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $218.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

