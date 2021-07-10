Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of KLA worth $102,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KLA by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in KLA by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $308.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

