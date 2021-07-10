Northern Trust Corp Acquires 81,969 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.27% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.