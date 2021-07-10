Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 115,740.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,629 shares of company stock worth $5,681,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

