Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,081 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.38% of The Pennant Group worth $17,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

PNTG opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

