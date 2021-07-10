Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Standard Motor Products worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.34.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

