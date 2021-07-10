Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 323,022 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Archrock worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 224,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,372,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Archrock by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. Insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -433.78 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

