Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of Kforce worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

KFRC opened at $62.28 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

