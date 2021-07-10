Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SGMO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

