Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.56% of Huron Consulting Group worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

