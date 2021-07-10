Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Pitney Bowes worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBI opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -471.26 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBI. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

