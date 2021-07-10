Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 254,957 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

