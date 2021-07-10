Northern Trust Corp Has $16.58 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:DNB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -28.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

