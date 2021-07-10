Northern Trust Corp Has $16.70 Million Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Virgin Galactic worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 286,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

