Northern Trust Corp Has $17.06 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of The Buckle worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKE opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $296,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,950. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

