Northern Trust Corp Has $17.08 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of PBF Energy worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.