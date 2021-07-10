Northern Trust Corp Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 145,646 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,243.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,494 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 366,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

NYSE LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $728,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.