Northern Trust Corp Has $17.40 Million Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Domo worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

