Northern Trust Corp Has $17.53 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Axcelis Technologies worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $213,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $241,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

