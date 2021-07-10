Northern Trust Corp Has $17.72 Million Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Nokia worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nokia by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nokia by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

