Northern Trust Corp Has $18.08 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,556 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Steelcase worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $18,913,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $15,668,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 837,037 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $12,021,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 678,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.51 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.54%.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

