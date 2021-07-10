Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of National HealthCare worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National HealthCare by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in National HealthCare by 34.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in National HealthCare by 89.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.