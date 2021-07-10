Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of AZZ worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AZZ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

