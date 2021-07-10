Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Middlesex Water worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.