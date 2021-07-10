Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,903 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Quanterix worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quanterix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,668,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $59.57 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

