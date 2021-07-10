Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Zuora worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $131,787.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $284,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,008 shares of company stock worth $1,138,288. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

