Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,933 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of NatWest Group worth $17,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

