Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.22. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

