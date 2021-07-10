Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Columbus McKinnon worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO opened at $46.86 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

