Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Columbus McKinnon worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CMCO opened at $46.86 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
